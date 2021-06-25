Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 999 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.6% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.24. 358,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,334,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.24. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

