Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $180.72 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.