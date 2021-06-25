Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

