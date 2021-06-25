ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $29,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ALLETE by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ALLETE by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

