Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.67 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.01 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.