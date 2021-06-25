Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Herman Miller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MLHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

