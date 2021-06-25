Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $91.91 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

