Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Position in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUIZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huize during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huize during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huize during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huize during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $6.06 on Friday. Huize Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 million, a PE ratio of 151.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

