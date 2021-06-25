Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,520 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,077,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

