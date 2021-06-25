Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKBU. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $4,724,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $5,116,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

