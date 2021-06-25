Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after acquiring an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

