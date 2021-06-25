Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ALLO stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $46.85.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
