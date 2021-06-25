AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

