Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,455.75

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,455.75 and last traded at $2,453.97, with a volume of 8265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,446.61.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,347.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

