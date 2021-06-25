AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,003 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 175.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

