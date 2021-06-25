AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,081 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

EL stock opened at $308.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.