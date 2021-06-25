AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,191 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 490.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $351.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.04. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,227 shares of company stock valued at $188,354,375 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.