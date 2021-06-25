AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $234.77 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

