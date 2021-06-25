AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $904.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $848.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $913.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

