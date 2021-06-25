AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $459.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $466.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

