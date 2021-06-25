AltaGas (ALA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AltaGas (TSE: ALA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

6/18/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

5/20/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

4/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

4/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

4/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$26.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$14.98 and a 1 year high of C$26.38.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

