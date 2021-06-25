Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.59% of Altria Group worth $554,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.