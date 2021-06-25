Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.91. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 529 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.