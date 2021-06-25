Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $295,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,033. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

