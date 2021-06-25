Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,025 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

