Amalgamated Bank Sells 615 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 421,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

