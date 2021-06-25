Amalgamated Bank Sells 746 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $219.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.35. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $143.51 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.