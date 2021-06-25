Amalgamated Bank Sells 782 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $173.56 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

