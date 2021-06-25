Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,753,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,316.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

