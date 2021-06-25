Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com stock opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

