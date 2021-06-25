Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,518 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,708 shares of company stock valued at $28,068,629. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.