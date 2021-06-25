Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $108,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.