Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $75.88 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59.

