Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.23. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.