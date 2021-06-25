American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 379,408 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $38,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.39. 180,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,429. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 275.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

