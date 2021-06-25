American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Financial Review

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 14.72% 10.93% 2.83% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

74.0% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.81 $2.20 billion $4.44 18.92 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Electric Power and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 1 7 0 2.67 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Electric Power currently has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,016 railcars, 411 barges, 6 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

