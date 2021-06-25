American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

