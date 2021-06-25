American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American River Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.