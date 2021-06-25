American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of American Water Works worth $122,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.39. 3,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,816. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.