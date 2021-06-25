AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,891 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

