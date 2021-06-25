Amy E. Weaver Sells 819 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.46. The stock has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

