Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $423,410.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,470,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,110 shares of company stock valued at $11,661,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,811. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

