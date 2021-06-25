Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $15.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $17.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

