Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.88 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $140.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

