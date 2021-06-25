Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.31.

NYSE CVNA traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $300.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,198. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana has a 1-year low of $115.23 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.37 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,319,248 shares of company stock worth $357,784,032. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

