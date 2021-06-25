Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $754.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

