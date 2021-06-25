Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $860.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $95,832,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,791,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

