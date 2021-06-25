Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $18.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.01 million. Veritone posted sales of $13.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $80.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.55 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.59 million, with estimates ranging from $97.67 million to $102.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%.

VERI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI remained flat at $$20.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $685.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

