Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Announce $2.53 EPS

Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.72. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

