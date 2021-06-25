Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $578.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

