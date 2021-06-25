Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. NovoCure also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,033.73 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.24.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.